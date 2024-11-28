This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are vying to land a play-off spot for the second consecutive season, having finished in the top six last time around.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has established a reputation as one of the best managers in the Championship, while his side boasts attacking prowess from the likes of Josh Maja, and wingers Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows.

During the course of the last two seasons, attacking midfielder John Swift also successfully contributed towards Albion's threat in the final third but this campaign, he has struggled to score goals and create assists, while his three-year contract, signed back in 2022, expires this summer.

John Swift 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 37 Starts 20 Goals 9 Assists 1

Baggies fan pundit makes Swift exit admission

While Swift's Baggies career could soon be coming to an end, Football League World asked our West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, if there is a case for the club trying to get a fee for him in January, or if the attacking midfielder still had a future at the Hawthorns.

Callum said: "When John Swift signed, I was probably one of the Albion fans who was most excited about the signing.

"I had been hoping that Albion would try and sign Swift since the January window when he had six months left on his contract at former club Reading.

"I thought that he would be an important player for us, thinking that he would help a lot of our creativity issues that we were having at the time under Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

"But, I think many Albion fans would agree that, since signing, Swift's been rather inconsistent.

"I would say a flop or a let-down would probably be too far to describe Swift, as he's definitely had some great moments for us, such as the first half of last season.

"Up until, I think it was Birmingham City away, where he got injured, he was playing some really good football, and then he looked like the player that had been dragging Reading to survival season after season.

"And he looked like he had so much quality, but aside from that, it's hard to say that he's shown on a consistent basis that he's a top-end Championship player.

"Especially with him not being in our best eleven. At the minute, the four of Johnston, Fellows, (Karlan) Grant, and Maja looks like our best attack on paper.

"He is presumably a high earner. As he joined on a free transfer, he probably would have been able to command a fairly decent Championship wage.

"I think if a bid does come in for Swift, then Albion would have to consider it, especially with six months left on his deal, then I think if Albion get a decent offer.

"Perhaps £3-4m at least, that we're looking at with a player with decent Championship ability, but although you have to take into consideration his deal does expire at the end of the season.

"I think I would be surprised if Swift is an Albion player next season."

Baggies should cash in on Swift

As alluded to by Callum, Swift is no longer one of Albion's best options to start in attack, courtesy of the quality on show from Grant, Maja, Fellows, and Johnston, while his own form has not been up to scratch so far this term.

With this in mind, it seems as though his Baggies career has run its course, and the upcoming January transfer window presents Corberan and co with the last opportunity to sell the 29-year-old.

Perhaps holding out for the sort of fee Callum touted would be ambitious, but the Baggies must bear in mind that he has previously proven himself as a solid Championship player, before either selling him or letting him go on a free transfer.