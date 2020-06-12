West Bromwich Albion handed major Grady Diangana boost

Grady Diangana has extended his loan deal at West Bromwich Albion until the end of 2019/20 season, West Ham United have confirmed via their official website.

The Baggies are in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and sit only one point off league leaders Leeds United ahead of the final nine games of the EFL campaign.

Sitting six points clear of Fulham in third place as well, Slaven Bilic’s side have a real chance of securing a timely return to the Premier League this season, and they will now have Diangana for the final run-in.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Brom players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

Diangana has been an influential player for the Baggies this season, thriving away from the London Stadium on loan.

The creative midfielder has scored five goals and added six assists in 22 appearances for West Brom, but has encountered a couple of frustrating injury problems during his time at the Hawthorns.

The winger has featured only twice in 2020, and hasn’t played since the 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City in January, limping off after only four minutrs.

But now, ahead of the EFL’s restart in less than two weeks, West Ham have confirmed that Diangana has extended his loan deal at the Hawthorns until the end of the season.

West Brom kick off their season with a home clash against local rivals Birmingham City on the 20th of June.

The Verdict

This is great news for West Brom to have Diangana available until the end of the season.

West Ham could have easily kept him when his loan deal expired at the end of the month so David Moyes could have a look at him and use him in their relegation battle.

But fair play to them for sticking to their word and letting them have Diangana until the very end of the campaign.