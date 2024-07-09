Highlights Josh Griffiths is set to join Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The young goalkeeper needs more game time to develop, with Joe Wildsmith's potential signing hindering his first-team chances.

Griffiths has a bright future ahead, with reported interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths looks set to join Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

According to Birmingham Live, the 22-year-old looks set to embark on his fourth separate spell away from the Baggies this summer, having spent time with Portsmouth, Lincoln City, and Cheltenham Town in the past.

Despite being highly-rated by the powers that be at the Hawthorns, Griffiths has struggled for game time of late, due to the outstanding form of fellow academy graduate Alex Palmer between the sticks.

With Albion said to be looking to complete the signing of former star shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith in the summer transfer window, the decision has been made to send Griffiths on loan to the third tier to benefit his development.

Josh Griffiths needs to depart West Bromwich Albion to get minutes under his belt

Hereford-born keeper Griffiths has featured in just 13 games for Albion to date, with his debut for the club coming in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in February 2023.

The young star kept his place between the sticks for a brief spell at the end of the 22/23 campaign, as he kept four clean sheets in his ten appearances during the second tier season.

Related West Brom: Andreas Weimann return a possibility as update emerges The former Bristol City man is also being tracked by clubs in Italy and Austria

His hopes of making a breakthrough into the Baggies first-team have been quashed by teammate Palmer recently though, with the former Plymouth Argyle loanee earning the Championship Golden Glove for his performances between the sticks last season.

The 27-year-old kept 18 shutouts during his side’s run to the Championship playoff finals over the past 12 months, which was the joint-most in the division, and only matched by Leeds United’s Illan Meslier.

As he continues to wait patiently in the wings, Griffiths had to settle for featuring in just three cup games during 23/24, with defeat to Stoke City in the EFL Cup followed up with clashes against Aldershot Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Josh Griffiths' Senior Career Stats - As Per TransferMarkt Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded West Bromwich Albion 13 4 17 Cheltenham Town (Loan) 50 23 45 Lincoln City (Loan) 35 2 49 Portsmouth (Loan) 28 8 35

West Bromwich Albion, Joe Wildsmith deal will scupper Josh Griffiths’ first-team chances

If the task of trying to oust one Golden Glove winner from their position wasn’t hard enough for Griffiths, that challenge could be made even tougher in the coming days, as Albion look to secure a deal for former Rams keeper Wildsmith.

As reported by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Baggies are looking to land the League One Golden Glove winner [pictured] from the previous season, after his contract at Pride Park came to an end.

With two of the Football League’s most promising shot-stoppers set to be at their disposal, Griffiths’ pathway to first-team football at the Hawthorns looks set to be a challenging one, with the decision made to move to the Memorial Ground to get more minutes under his belt.

With a contract that runs with Albion until the summer of 2027, Albion are in no rush to make a decision either way on Griffiths’ future, with a season of regular League One football seen as the best solution for him at this time in his career.

Having had reported interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace in the past, there is no question that the 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and Rovers look set to benefit from having him at their disposal for the upcoming campaign.