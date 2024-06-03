Enzo Maresca has officially been announced as the new manager of Chelsea, with the Italian joining the Blues from Championship winners Leicester City.

The 44-year-old is said to have signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge - with the option of an extra season - in a deal said to be worth £10 million.

Maresca will bring six of his backroom staff with him from the King Power Stadium, with the likes of Willy Caballero and Danny Walker set to join him in the capital after their successful campaign in the second tier.

With the managerial move finally being confirmed, City will be on the hunt for a new boss ahead of their return to the top flight, and are said to have their eyes firmly on West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberán, according to The Telegraph.

Leicester City eye up West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan after Enzo Maresca, Chelsea move

The decision for Maresca to leave so soon after earning a league title with the Foxes hasn’t been a popular one with his former employers, with a Leicester statement reading:

“Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.

“However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.”

Work will now go on to finding a successor for the Italian, and Baggies boss Corberán is said to be one of the frontrunners for the job, according to John Percy.

The former Huddersfield Town boss took Albion into the Championship playoff places in the previous campaign - before ultimately losing to eventual winners Southampton - and had his side one of the most drilled defensively in the league.

Carlos Corberan West Bromwich Albion managerial record Matches 84 Wins 39 Draws 18 Defeats 27 Win % 46.4% Source: Transfermarkt

Only Leeds United and Leicester City conceded less goals than West Brom’s 50 in the previous campaign, with goalkeeper Alex Palmer keeping 19 clean sheets across the course of the season.

Percy goes on to say that Corberan could be available for a compensation fee between £3.5-4 million, which the Foxes could splash given the money incoming from Chelsea for Maresca.

Carlos Corberan transforms West Bromwich Albion after successful Huddersfield Town stint

Having been assistant to Marcelo Bielsa during his time at Leeds United, Corberan has gone on to make a name for himself with a succession of successful stints in the EFL since.

The Spaniard took Huddersfield Town to the brink of a return to the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign, with the Terriers missing out in the playoff final to Nottingham Forest after a splendid season under his tutelage.

A short spell in Greece with Olympiacos followed, before returning as Baggies manager, where he has worked on a shoestring budget to bring eye-catching results to the Hawthorns over the previous two campaigns.

Having not spent a penny in the previous transfer window, Corberan’s coaching transformed the Black Country side into one that was hard to beat and capable of producing moments of magic to win games last season, something Leicester will be looking to capitalise on if they make him theirs in the coming weeks.