The futures of three of West Bromwich Albion's important stars are reportedly under threat in January, as a rumours of a club takeover persist.

Baggies fans have been keen for a new owner to take over the club in recent years after the club struggled under the stewardship of current owner Guocham Lai.

The Chinese investor bought a majority stake in the club in 2016 from former owner Jeremy Peace for a reported £200 million. Since his takeover, the club has suffered relegation from the Premier League and struggled with financial issues which have led to the club needing to take out loans to keep running.

This prompted fans to call for Lai to sell the club, despite the impressive form this season the club have managed under manager Carlos Corberan. They have managed to challenge for the top six this season, despite uncertainty about the future of the club.

This uncertainty also applies to some of the club's top stars, as interest from outside could force West Brom to make a decision on the future of these players.

Swift, Fellows and Thomas-Asante are attracting interest

Three West Brom players that could be sold amid rumours of a club takeover are Brandon Thomas-Asante, John Swift and Tom Fellows.

The Express and Star have reported that all three players are attracting attention from elsewhere and the Baggies' need to cut the wage bill, with or without a new takeover, means the club could have decision to make if offers come in later in the window.

All three men have been important to the Baggies this season, and losing them could put a dent in their attempt to return to the Premier League next season.

Thomas-Asante is West Brom's highest scorer this season and was the subject of two failed transfer bids from Stoke City this summer. With his inclusion into the preliminary Ghana squad for the African Cup of Nations, he is clearly impressing and could be drawing interest which may force the Baggies to sell the striker.

Swift is also one of the club's top scorers this term despite holding down a spot in midfield. The 28-year-old has been one of the most important players for the club this season and has impressed in an already impressive West Brom side.

Meanwhile, Everton are reportedly interested in forward Fellows. Fabrizio Romano reported that the Toffees could sign the player and then loan him out, which could see the forward staying at the Baggies on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Losing any of the three would be a huge loss for the Baggies, but with financial trouble and the potential of a new owner coming in, securing the club's future in the long term would be the most important thing to do.

Shilen Patel could be the new West Brom owner

Patel is the man expected to buy West Brom, with the American businessman the most likely name currently rumoured. He is reportedly in advanced talks with the club over a £60 million deal to buy the Baggies.

Patel is CEO of HealthAxis Group, a software company based in Tampa, as well as holding shares in Serie A club Bologna.

It has been reported that Patel has links with MSD Holdings, who have loaned the Baggies £27 million already to help deal with their financial issues. MSD Holdings are the biggest creditor of the club so buying West Brom could help ease the club's reliance on them.

Patel has admitted that his success in business has come from "cultural and family values", something West Brom fans will be happy to hear after the disastrous eight years under Lai and amid rumours that some of their top players could be sold.