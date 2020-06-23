West Bromwich Albion confirm inevitable Nathan Ferguson news

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that Nathan Ferguson will be leaving The Hawthorns at the end of this month, with the full-back failing to reach a new contract with the club.

Ferguson broke onto the scene at Albion at the start of this season and impressed in his early appearances under Slaven Bilic before injury halted his progress.

However, lingering in the background has been a dispute over his contract situation and a move to Crystal Palace fell through back in the January transfer window.

QUIZ: Can you name these 13 hidden ex-West Bromwich Albion players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gabriel Tamas Marek Cech Craig Dawson James Morrison

It has now been confirmed by the Baggies that Ferguson will certainly be moving on in the coming week, with a club statement confirming he will depart when his contract expires on June 30th.

According to Steve Madeley at The Athletic the likelihood is that a move to Palace is still on the cards.

On the flip side of that announcement regarding Ferguson, West Brom have retained the service of four other out-of-contract for the remaining eight games of the season, as Albion look to win promotion.

Chris Brunt, Gareth Barry, Lee Peltier and Jonathan Bond will all be sticking around for the run-in, as West Brom look to capitalise on the table-topping position they worked themselves into at the weekend.

The Verdict

This was the inevitable news that Albion were waiting for with regard to Ferguson.

The 19-year-old has looked destined for a departure since the turn of the year and it is good that this saga has been put to bed.

Eight massive, massive games are facing Albion now and they need to make sure their focus is on that rather than the headache the likes of Ferguson were casing.

Thoughts? Let us know!