Highlights West Bromwich Albion faces uncertainty with central defenders Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre's futures.

Caleb Taylor, a promising young defender, could replace Bartley and Kipre, but more reinforcements may be needed.

West Brom is set to sign IF Brommapojkarna defender Torbjorn Heggem as their first summer signing.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion still find themselves in limbo regarding two of their key central defenders from the previous campaign, with Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre still yet to commit their futures to the club.

The pair are both set to become free agents when their current deals come to an end on Sunday, although the Baggies have tabled extended deals to both defenders after their impressive 23/24 campaigns.

Former Wigan Athletic man Kipre is said to be a target for Turkish Super Big sid Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window, according to reports from Turkish outlet Sabah.

If the centre-backs are to depart the Hawthorns this season, replacements will be needed urgently, although Albion may already have a decent reserve on their books already after coming up through the ranks.

Caleb Taylor could prove to be ready-made Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley replacement for West Bromwich Albion

Caleb Taylor is yet to start a league game for the Baggies after emerging from the academy at the Hawthorns, but has already shown his prowess with two promising loan spells away from the club.

The 22/23 campaign saw the 21-year-old spend the season with Cheltenham Town in the third tier, where he played in all but one game for the Robins as they maintained their status as a League One side.

The centre back won plenty of admirers for his assuredness in the heart of the Town backline, and also popped up with a couple of goals at the other end, as he made an impressive start to life in the professional game.

After spending time around the Albion first-team upon his return to the club last summer, Taylor made the odd appearance in cup competitions for Carlos Corberan’s side, as well as brief cameos in the Championship, before heading on loan to Bolton Wanderers.

Although he was only limited to seven appearances for the Trotters, the defender never finished on the losing side during his time with Ian Evatt’s squad, as he helped them secure.a playoff spot in the third tier.

And with the dilemma over Bartley and Kipre’s future still ongoing, now may be the time for Corberan to put his faith in the young centre back, with a strong pre-season likely to help his chances of breaking into the first-team in the upcoming campaign.

FLW West Brom fan pundit, Matt Smith believes that is the only solution at this moment in time, with time ticking on the futures of Albion’s defensive pair.

Caleb Taylor career league stats Season Club Apps Starts Minutes played Goals Assists 2021-2022 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 29 0 0 2022-2023 Cheltenham Town 45 42 3,788 2 1 2023-2024 Bolton Wanderers 7 4 287 0 0 2023-2024 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 27 0 0 Source: FBRef

Smith said: “You’ve got no choice but to keep Caleb Taylor around the first-team for next season, albeit I can’t say that I’ve seen much of him whatsoever.

“I think he did pretty well at Bolton playing as part of a back three, but if you lose two centre backs you can’t let him go back out on loan without replacing him.

“I know we’re bringing the lad in from Norway [Torbjorn Heggem], but you’ve got to have him in and around the first-team during pre-season at least. Or at least until you bring in reinforcements.

“Maybe another top end League One loan could serve his development better, but I’d have to watch him more to make a judgement on that.”

West Bromwich Albion set to make IF Brommapojkarna defender Torbjorn Heggem first signing of the summer

One slight relief for Baggies fans will be the fact that the club haven’t rested on their laurels regarding the Kipre and Bartley situation, with the club set to make their first signing of the summer in the coming days.

Recent reports have stated that IF Brommapojkarna defender Torbjorn Heggem has undergone a medical at the club, ahead of a summer move to the Black Country to link up with Carlos Corberan's [pictured] side.

The 25-year-old has been a regular feature in the Allsvenskan for the Swedish side in the past two seasons, having made 40 appearances during his time with the club.

The addition of the Norwegian would be welcomed by the Baggies ahead of the upcoming campaign, but with two defenders potentially out the door, the question will still remain over whether Taylor can fit the bill for the campaign ahead.