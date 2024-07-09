West Bromwich Albion are considering offering former loanee Andreas Weimann a permanent deal at the Hawthorns this summer, according to TalkSport reporter Alex Crook.

The Austrian international is a free agent after his contract with Bristol City came to an end last month, having spent the second half of the 23/24 campaign at the Hawthorns.

The 32-year-old netted twice in 12 league appearances for the Baggies during that time, and came on as a late substitute as the Midlands outfit lost out to Southampton in the Championship playoff semi-finals.

Crook goes on to say that Weimann has interest from across the continent this summer, with Italian side Udinese said to be monitoring his situation, as well as Strum Graz in his homeland.

Andreas Weimann could be set for West Bromwich Albion return after Baggies loan spell

After starting life in England at Aston Villa, Weimann had made Bristol City his home after joining the club from Derby County in 2018; going on to make over 200 appearances for the Robins in that time.

But since the news broke earlier this season that the frontman’s contract included an extension that would be triggered depending on games played for City, a move to the Baggies seemed to suit all parties.

Related West Brom set to sign ex-Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith The Baggies are said to have fought off Barnsley for the former Sheffield Wednesday man

The move to the Hawthorns seemed to suit the Austrian straight away, with a goal in just his second game for the club, as he came off the bench to score the winner against local rivals Birmingham City in front of his new home crowd.

Another late strike as a substitute wrapped up the points in a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City later in the month, as the former Watford loanee continued to prove himself as a capable Championship performer during his time in the Black Country.

The striker has spoken about how he hoped his form for Carlos Corberan’s side could earn him a deal at the Hawthorns in the future, and as the season draws ever-closer, that dream could become a reality.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker (via Sports Witness), Weimann said: “I still have some important games ahead of me with West Brom, and I’m pursuing a big goal with them.

“There’s still a lot at stake. I’m free in the summer, but now I’m fully focused on my task at West Bromwich, to get into the playoffs and maybe even get promoted.

Andreas Weimann Club Career Stats (TransferMarkt) Apps Goals Assists SK Rapid Wien II/U19s (2006-07) 9 3 0 Aston Villa (2011-2015) 129 24 12 Watford (2011) - Loan 22 4 2 Derby County (2015-2018) 88 9 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2017) - Loan 21 3 2 Bristol City (2018-2024) 216 51 29 West Bromwich Albion (2024) - Loan 13 2 2

“If it goes well, they might offer me a contract and if not, it still doesn’t look too bad that I might end up with another team that’s playing for promotion again.

“I have no stress or pressure. I’m enjoying the fact that we’re playing for something now and then we’ll see in the summer.”

Andreas Weimann could become West Bromwich Albion’s third signing of the summer

Corberan [pictured] has added a couple of fresh faces to his Albion side during the off-season to date, as the Spaniard looks to go one better than last season’s playoff disappointment.

The Baggies have acted to bring in centre-back Torbjorn Heggem already this summer, with the Norwegian making the move to England from Swedish side Brommapojkarna.

Ousmane Diakité has also made England his home in the past few weeks, with the Malian defensive midfielder joining the club from Austrian Bundesliga outfit TSV Hartberg.

On the other side of the coin, Albion could be set to lose a key part of their midfield this in the coming weeks, with Euro 2024 star Okay Yokuslu said to be monitored by clubs in his native Turkey.