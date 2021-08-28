West Brom’s Valerien Ismael provides striker hunt update ahead of transfer deadline

Valerien Ismael has revealed that West Bromwich Albion are trying to sign a new striker but that he’s willing to wait until January to ensure he lands the right player.

Albion signed Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill on loan earlier this week, with Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby becoming the sixth signing of the Ismael regime yesterday.

West Brom travel to face Peterborough United today looking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign and Ismael has told talkSPORT’s Tom Ross that Hugill will be in the squad.

However, it seems the Baggies’ search for a new striker is not over.

Ismael has indicated that with just a few days left of the summer window, he is still searching for a new centre-forward but that he is prepared to wait until January to ensure he gets the right player.

The French coach’s high-intensity and direct style of play worked best at Barnsley last season when January loan signing Daryl Dike played through the middle – with the American scoring nine goals in 19 games during their run to the play-offs.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a reunion with Ismael this summer.

Have West Brom won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

The Verdict

Albion supporters will love to hear that Ismael’s still on the lookout for a new striker despite the arrival of Hugill.

The 29-year-old is a good stopgap and his physicality should mean he has success in Ismael’s system but the jury’s out on whether he can be the consistent goalscorer they’ll want.

With Hugill there and the likes of Callum Robinson making a strong start to the season, there is no need for Albion to rush into a panic signing.

Waiting for the right player looks the right call, even if that means he comes in January.

Adding someone like Dike then could be a masterstroke and key to securing automatic promotion.