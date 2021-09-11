West Brom’s unsuccessful transfer agreement with Chelsea over midfielder revealed

West Brom were offered the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley towards the end of the transfer window, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Barkley is out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues having actively looked to offload the 27-year-old in the summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, scoring three goals in 24 Premier League appearances for Dean Smith’s side.

But he is now back at Chelsea and doesn’t look to be a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans, as the London club look to push for the title.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, West Brom were offered the chance to sign Barkley towards the end of the transfer window, as Chelsea looked to get him off the books.

But Barkley’s wages meant that the Baggies were unable to afford or complete a deal, leaving him at an awkward crossroads.

The Verdict

This would have been a quite tremendous signing for West Brom if they had managed to get a deal over the line.

Barkley is a quality player who impressed me during the early parts of his loan spell at Villa last season, and he’s now entering the prime years of his career.

It is sad to see how his career has turned out after coming through the ranks at Everton, and he will be gutted not to have got a move away in the summer.

West Brom have plenty of good options in midfield, but then again, I don’t think Barkley would have fit into Ismael’s system given the formation they play.