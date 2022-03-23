West Brom’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

West Brom have splashed the cash and brought in some big name players over the last few seasons – and whilst that has sometimes paid off, it has also led to a few underwhelming signings.

The Baggies have been up and down, from the top flight down to where they are now in the middle of the Championship table. Ideally, they would want to be back amongst the promotion contenders but they may have to wait until next season for that step up in divisions again now.

Whilst there are some talented players in the team and some exciting young players coming through too, there have also been a few dud signings that haven’t amounted to much since their move to the Hawthorns.

Who then, could be seen as the club’s two most underwhelming signings of the last five years?

Branislav Ivanovic

The former Chelsea defender featured in just 13 league games for the Baggies – and made eight starts – before being cast aside and not used at the Hawthorns again.

Many might have expected the player to come to the club and replicate the kind of form he had at Stamford Bridge, putting in excellent defensive work and helping drive the ball forward too.

Considering his age – he was 36 during the season that he joined up with the Baggies – it might have been unrealistic though to expect much from the defender. Instead, he barely managed to get on the field and ended up not breaking into the first-team much.

Ivanovic then, because of his past performances, probably didn’t live up to expectations and whilst he did feature on a few occasions, it was largely underwhelming from the player.

Kenneth Zohore

This is a name that many probably expected to see on this list and it’s because of his inability to really create or do much since his move to the Hawthorns.

Joining for such a substantial fee – a seven-figure one no less – brings big expectations of its own. West Brom fans would probably have expected the former Cardiff man to come in and lead the line from the off, bagging goals and excelling with his hold up play. Instead, it has largely gone the other way for the player.

After a first season in which he made just five starts, he ended up joining Millwall on loan and upon his return to the Hawthorns he’s barely featured.

With just two league appearances this season, he has looked unwilling to run or to really contribute much in attack judging from the opinions of West Brom fans. Most of the Baggies supporters would like to see the back of the striker now and it might be beneficial to the player too to find a fresh start elsewhere and rejuvenate his career.