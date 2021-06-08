West Brom’s transfer stance shared as transfer interest steps up for 19-y/o talent

West Brom are still weighing up whether to send youngster Josh Griffiths out on loan as Portsmouth and Lincoln made offers for the keeper.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at The Hawthorns but he has had secure temporary moves away to get regular minutes, and he spent last season with Cheltenham Town as they won promotion from League Two.

Given the progress he has made, Griffiths will surely want to keep playing moving forward and the Daily Mail have revealed that League One promotion rivals Pompey and the Imps have made enquiries to bring the teenager in. It has previously been suggested that Sheffield Wednesday are also tracking the stopper.

However, the update states that Albion are still considering whether to let Griffiths go, with a decision expected to be made in the coming days and weeks.

The goalkeeping situation is unclear at The Hawthorns for now, with number one Sam Johnstone expected to leave, which would leave David Button as the senior backup.

Alex Palmer is another highly-rated keeper on their books, as he starred for Lincoln last season.

The verdict

Griffiths is a very talented keeper, so it’s no surprise that there is serious League One interest because he proved with Cheltenham that he can make an impact in the lower leagues.

Of course, joining Pompey, Lincoln or Wednesday would be a big step up but it’s the natural next step in his career.

You can understand why the Baggies haven’t made a decision yet with uncertainty over there other keepers but it would be a surprise if Griffiths wasn’t allowed to leave on loan when the window picks up.

