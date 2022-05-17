West Brom’s transfer stance revealed as Rangers & Norwich plot move for player

West Brom are open to selling Cedric Kipre in the summer transfer window as Norwich City and Rangers monitor the defender.

The centre-back joined Albion from Wigan in 2020 but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular since, which is why he went on loan to Charleroi last season.

Whilst he has been more involved this campaign, making 14 league appearances, it’s been clear for some time that Steve Bruce had plenty of players ahead of Kipre in the pecking order.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Birmingham Live have revealed that Albion are willing to let the 25-year-old go in the upcoming window as they look to reshape the squad.

The update states that the Baggies want to recoup the £1m fee they spent to bring Kipre to the Hawthorns, with Norwich City and Rangers thought to be admirers of the former Motherwell man.

If a permanent move can’t be agreed, it’s believed another temporary exit is also possible, so there’s every chance Kipre will leave West Brom before the new season starts.

The verdict

This would make a lot of sense because the reality is that Albion are well-stocked for options at centre-back and it’s an area Bruce still wants to strengthen further in the summer.

Kipre isn’t going to be part of his plans moving forward, so an exit would suit all parties as he really needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

Joining either Rangers or Norwich would be a good move for the player and he will hope their interest results in a formal bid over the coming weeks.

