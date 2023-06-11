West Brom are open to offers for Grady Diangana and Dara O’Shea this summer.

According to the Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), the Baggies are willing to listen to offers for both players in the upcoming transfer window.

This comes as an attempt to balance the club’s books with Albion stuck in a difficult financial situation.

How important are Dara O’Shea and Grady Diangana to West Brom?

The pair featured consistently in the team last season, with O’Shea making 37 league appearances compared to Diangana’s 31.

The forward contributed four goals and three assists, with both playing a key role in the side’s ninth place finish in the Championship.

West Brom signed Diangana from West Ham in a deal reportedly worth up to £18 million in the summer of 2020 having enjoyed a successful stint on loan in 2019-20.

In his four seasons at the Hawthorns, he has grown into a regular presence in the side, and helped the team gain promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

O’Shea is a product of the club’s youth academy, cementing his place in the team in the 2019-20 campaign.

Should West Brom look to cash-in on key players this summer?

Carlos Corberan will be looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion this season having fallen just short of earning a play-off place.

The Baggies finished ninth in the table, just three points adrift of a top six position.

Corberan arrived midway through the season, overseeing a big upturn in form in the second half of the campaign.

The Spaniard will be hoping to spend in the summer in order to gain ground on their rivals, so losing the likes of O’Shea or Diangana would be a blow.

It remains to be seen whether any clubs will show an interest in the duo, or what kind of fee Albion would be willing to accept, but this is a startling development to start their potential transfer activity.

Would Dara O’Shea or Grady Diangana be good signings this summer?

O’Shea’s performances for West Brom have earned him international recognition, becoming a key part of the Ireland team under Stephen Kenny.

He has earned a lot of credit as a standout figure at The Hawthorns, so it would come as no surprise to see a number of suitors queuing up to sign him, if he is indeed available.

Diangana hasn’t quite kicked on as many would’ve hoped since joining West Brom permanently.

Losing him would be less of an issue for the club, but it is unlikely that they’d be able to recoup the fee they paid to sign him three years ago.