West Brom’s transfer stance over 24-y/o midfielder revealed

West Brom are keen to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent basis when the transfer window opens, although they are prepared to be patient before finalising the deal.

The Croatian joined the Baggies on an initial loan deal in the summer from Benfica but struggled to force his way into the XI at times earlier in the campaign.

However, Slaven Bilic is a big fan of the player and Krovinovic has shone in recent weeks for Albion, impressing with his ability on the ball and eye for a pass.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that the Express & Star have revealed the Championship high-flyers are keen on securing the midfielder for the years to come.

Despite that, they state that Albion are in no rush as football is on this enforced break, whilst they are also keen to negotiate with the Portuguese giants after a potential £10m fee was mentioned.

Krovinovic has featured in 31 league games this season, scoring two and assisting two to help West Brom’s promotion push.

The verdict

Anyone who has seen Krovinovic in recent weeks will see that he is a real classy player and he could certainly flourish in the top-flight if he is given the chance.

So, it makes total sense that Albion want to bring him in permanently and you would imagine he will be keen on making the switch too.

Yet, as the report states, there’s no rush on this. They have Krovinovic until the end of the season and it’s a matter that can be resolved in the months ahead, with no reason to panic.

