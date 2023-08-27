Highlights West Brom are willing to sell Grady Diangana before the transfer window closes.

The Baggies are keen to raise funds amid a quiet summer in the transfer window at The Hawthorns so far.

Leeds and Burnley are among the clubs monitoring the situation surrounding Diangana.

West Brom are willing to sell winger Grady Diangana before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says the Baggies are keen to raise funds to reinvest in their squad before the window closes.

What is Diangana's situation at West Brom?

Diangana first joined West Brom on loan from West Ham for the 2019/20 season, where he scored eight goals and provided six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions to help the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League.

Following that success, West Brom then paid a reported initial fee of £12million for the winger, with the potential for that price to rise to £18million with add-ons, to make that move permanent in the summer of 2020.

Since then however, Diangana has struggled to produce the same sort of returns that he did during his loan spell with the club.

The 25-year-old has scored just seven goals and supplied only assists in 98 games since moving to The Hawthorns on a long-term basis.

As a result, it seems Diangana could now be on the move in the coming days, with this latest update from Nixon claiming the Baggies are ready to sell the winger.

It is thought that West Brom are keen to raise funds, no doubt to add to their own side before the window closes at the start of September.

There are two years remaining on Diangana's current contract at The Hawthorns, securing his future with the Baggies until the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning they do have some scope to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

Leeds and Burnley could move for Diangana

Should Diangana leave West Brom this summer, then it seems there is a chance he could still remain in English football going forward.

Earlier this summer, newly promoted Premier League side Burnley, and West Brom's Championship rivals Leeds United, were named as being among the clubs who are interested in a deal for Diangana, amid suggestions of a £7million price tag.

Now, this report from Nixon has stated that both of those two sides are monitoring the situation with regards to Diangana, meaning they could be set to make a move in the final days of the window.

Would West Brom be right to sell Diangana?

This may be the right decision for West Brom to make with regards to the future of Diangana.

The winger is yet to make a single appearance in any competition this season, and they have coped well without him, picking up seven points from their four league games so far.

As a result, it could be argued that they can afford to let him go, especially given they may need funds to strengthen, having made just two first-team signings during the summer transfer window so far.

This may therefore be a sensible call for the Baggies to make, although they will hope it does not come back to bite them if they allow him to join a Championship rival such as Leeds.