West Brom’s transfer stance on Kyle Bartley revealed amid Newcastle and Crystal Palace interest

West Bromwich Albion have no intention of selling Kyle Bartley this summer despite Premier League interest in his signature, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have been reported by The Telegraph as holding an interest in giving him another chance in the top flight, but it does not seem as though the Baggies are in the market to sell.

And according to the same report, Bartley is happy with life at The Hawthorns despite being part of the side that suffered relegation from the Premier League and back into the second tier last season.

Bartley has played in the Championship for most of his career, having only been a bit-part figure at Swansea City during their top flight days, but he made 30 appearances for the Baggies under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce last season.

His generally solid performances have seen him attract attention from Premier League outfits but it does not look like Bartley will be heading anywhere, despite only having one year left on his deal, and he will more-than likely be the central player in Valerien Ismael’s back three this season.

The Verdict

With Matt Clarke’s expected arrival from Brighton and Trevoh Chalobah also potentially coming into the fold at The Hawthorns, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Ismael was planning for life without Bartley in his squad.

But playing three centre-backs in one team means you need depth and should the Baggies get both deals over the line then they’d surely have the strongest back-line in the division when you also take into account Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea.

West Brom of course could potentially be tempted by a bid from the top flight for Bartley as he’s got just a year remaining on his contract, and even though he’s apparently happy at the club there’s nothing to say that he will not get his head turned by the interest.

It may be a case of wait and see what happens but all the signs are right now that Bartley will be in the blue and white stripes of West Brom for the 2021-22 campaign.