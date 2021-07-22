West Brom’s transfer stance becomes clearer amidst interest from West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur

West Bromwich Albion are said to have reduced their asking price for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The 28-year-old shot stopper only has a year left on his contract at the Hawthorns and is said to be in favour of a move back to the Premier League following Albion’s relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are both thought to be keen on a deal for the England international, with the Baggies having now dropped their asking price from £20 million to £12 million.

West Brom are aware that this could be their last chance to get any sort of fee for the keeper and would be keen to sell if the right offer is forthcoming during the current window.

22 things all West Brom fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 The Hawthorns has been West Brom’s home ground since which year? 1906 1900 1911 1903

The former Manchester United man was a regular for the Baggies last term and played a total of 37 league games across all competitions as the Midlands side were sent back down to the second tier.

The Verdict

It’s clear that West Brom are clear to make any kind of profit on Johnstone before his current contract expires, so therefore reducing the asking price is a good move to make.

There is plenty of interest in the 28-year-old and if truth be told, he has to be playing in the Premier League consistently in order to be making the England squad in the long term.

His stock has risen considerably since he moved to the Hawthorns and there is no doubt that he is one of the best keepers in the country on his day.

I can certainly see a deal being struck before this window is done and dusted and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he ends up at West Ham, as they clearly need a new option between the sticks for the long term.