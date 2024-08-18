Highlights West Brom's Modou Faal could be included in a deal for Barnsley's Callum Styles, pending negotiations on the cash sum.

West Brom’s Modou Faal could be included in a deal to sign Barnsley’s Callum Styles, although there is still work to do before an agreement is reached.

It’s no secret that Carlos Corberan wants to bring the Hungarian international to The Hawthorns as he looks to strengthen his midfield options.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on their pursuit, as he revealed that Faal has been offered to the Tykes, but he stated that Albion ‘are not offering enough cash’ on top of the forward as part of the overall package.

Callum Styles and Modou Faal swap could suit all parties

Clearly, there is work that still needs to be done before an agreement is reached, and Barnsley are right to demand a cash sum along with Faal as part of this deal.

But, from a football perspective, Styles joining the Baggies and Faal going to Oakwell seem like moves that suit all parties.

Firstly, with Styles, he clearly wants to be playing in the Championship, and the chance to join a club like Albion, who will expect to be pushing for promotion, is going to appeal.

His ability to play in different midfield roles makes him an attractive option for Corberan, which will be crucial throughout a demanding, intense campaign.

Meanwhile, Faal is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly, and that’s not going to happen at West Brom.

After productive loan spells at Fylde, Doncaster and Walsall, it feels like League One is the right next step in his development, and Barnsley are a club that have shown in the past that they can develop young players.

As well as that, the Tykes would be getting a player who can benefit them on the pitch, as losing Styles would be a blow, even if he is yet to feature this season.

West Brom need reinforcements ahead of transfer deadline

It has been a tough summer so far for Albion, with Corberan working under restrictions as the club try to ensure they don’t break any financial rules moving forward.

Therefore, he probably hasn’t done the business he would’ve wanted so far, but the early results prove Albion are still a very good side at this level after they followed up a convincing win at QPR with a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

Callum Styles' 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 12 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 0.7 Successful dribbles (%) 43% Total duels won (%) 52% Passing accuracy (%) 82%

But, Corberan will be aware that the squad is lacking in certain areas, and he clearly feels midfield is something that needs to be addressed, and many would agree with that.

So, he will want the club to find a solution with Barnsley over this, and ideally for it to happen as quickly as possible, allowing Styles to link up with his new teammates and to start working with the boss ahead of the weekend trip to Stoke City.

Having said that, we know these things aren’t easy, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out ahead of the deadline, which is on August 30.

Similarly, Barnsley won’t want this dragging on, as they look to sort their own squad over the next 12 days.