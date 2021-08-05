West Brom’s transfer plans ahead of Matheus Pereira departure revealed

Valerien Ismael is set to switch his attention to a new centre-forward as West Brom prepare for life without Matheus Pereira.

Pereira, who scored 11 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for the Baggies last season, is set to depart the Hawthorns for Al-Hilal today.

The Brazilian is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Saudi Arabian side, having been missing from Albion training over the last couple of weeks after expressing his desire to leave the club.

A departure for Pereira looks imminent, but Albion are set to receive less than the £25million they quoted to previously interested clubs.

According to the Athletic, Ismael, who has been planning for Pereira’s departure, is unlikely to use all the funds from Pereira’s sale on new signings.

But the Frenchman is said to be keen to bring in a natural centre-forward to provide competition for the likes of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson in the final third.

Albion begin their Championship campaign with a trip to potential promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth on Friday evening.

The Verdict

I think Pereira’s sale is a bit of a blessing in disguise for Albion.

He’s obviously a very talented player, but he wants to leave and he looks set to depart for big money.

That will help Albion after a tricky time with COVID, and it also allows Ismael to bring in a player who fits his style.

A natural number 9 is probably needed, as for me, Karlan Grant is more effective driving in from the left onto his right foot.