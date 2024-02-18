Highlights West Bromwich Albion have had a fluctuating position in English football over the last 30 years, experiencing success and setbacks in the top two divisions.

The club's greatest league success was winning the top flight title in the 1919-20 season, and they came close to glory again in 1954 when they finished as runners-up.

Fred Everiss holds the record for the most wins as a manager for West Brom, with an impressive 656 victories during his 46-year tenure as secretary-manager.

The last time the Baggies were competing in the third tier, then known as Division 2, was during the 1992/93 campaign.

But it was over 100 years ago that Albion enjoyed their greatest-ever league success, winning the top flight title in the 1919-20 season.

The closest the club has come to that glory again since was finishing as runners-up in 1954 - a year they also won the FA Cup.

Here we look through the managers of the past to find which nine have the most victories while in charge of the Midlands outfit…

West Brom managers ranked by number of wins Name Games Wins Win % 9 John Giles 159 60 37.73 8 Alan Ashman 182 64 35.16 7 Jack Smith 179 70 39.11 6 Jimmy Hagan 201 78 38.81 5 Ron Atkinson 212 85 40.09 4 Frank Heaven 214 86 40.19 3 Gary Megson 223 94 42.15 2 Vic Buckingham 301 130 43.19 1 Fred Everiss 1520 656 43.16 Stats Provided By Soccerbase

9 John Giles

60 wins

John Giles first became manager of the Baggies in the summer of 1975, spending two years at the helm.

He won 36 of his 85 games in charge, before returning in February 1984, where he oversaw another 24 victories during an 18-month spell to take his total to 60.

8 Alan Ashman

64 wins

Alan Ashman took charge of Albion in the summer of 1967, his reign lasting four years.

During that time, he guided the team to 64 wins from 182 games, with his greatest success being an FA Cup triumph in 1968, as well as earning a runners-up medal in the 1970 EFL Cup final.

7 Jack Smith

70 wins

Jack Smith was the first official full-time manager at West Brom, appointed in April 1948, and lasted just over four years at the helm.

The Welshman’s time in charge saw him earn 70 wins from 179 games as manager.

6 Jimmy Hagan

78 wins

Jimmy Hagan took charge of the team in April 1963, spending four years at The Hawthorns.

Hagan oversaw 78 wins from 201 games as manager, including an EFL Cup final victory in 1966.

5 Ron Atkinson

85 wins

Ron Atkinson’s first stint in charge at The Hawthorns came in January 1978, where he spent over four years as manager.

He won 70 of his first 159 games as manager, before returning for a brief spell in 1987, where he won another 15 for an overall total of 85 victories.

4 Frank Heaven

86 wins

Frank Heaven was the last West Brom head coach of the 19th Century, guiding the club into the 1900s, managing them from 1896 to 1902.

During that six-year spell with the club, he led the team to 86 wins from 213 games as manager.

He was in charge when the team won the Division 2 title in 1902.

3 Gary Megson

94 wins

Gary Megson was appointed West Brom manager in March of 2000, spending four-and-a-half years in charge of the Baggies.

In his time with the club, he oversaw 94 wins from 221 games in charge.

Megson returned in 2017 to take over on an interim basis, but failed to win either of his two games back at the club.

2 Vic Buckingham

130 wins

Buckingham took charge of the club in February 1953, spending over six years with the club before departing in May 1959.

He was in charge for their second place finish in the league in 1954, as well as their FA Cup triumph that same year.

During his six years with the club, he led the team to 130 wins from 301 games as manager.

1 Fred Everiss

656 wins

Fred Everiss’ title was secretary-manager and his time with the club is a league record 46 years.

He joined Albion in 1902 and oversaw 1520 games before eventually departing in the summer of 1948.

This incredible spell saw him lead the team to 656 victories.