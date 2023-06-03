West Brom narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season.

The Baggies finished ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of a top six position.

The arrival of Carlos Corberan midway through the campaign saw a big up-turn in form that propelled the team from the relegation battle into a promotion scrap, but it proved too little too late in terms of earning a play-off berth.

Albion supporters will be hoping that the club can go one step further next year and compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

Who are West Brom’s most famous supporters?

Here we look at the most famous of the club’s celebrity fans…

Frank Skinner

Skinner has been attending West Brom games since 1967, becoming a boyhood fan of the club.

The comedian is best known for his role in the creation of the song Three Lions, which has become an iconic anthem of the England national team at international tournaments.

He has also featured on many comedy panel shows and has been a TV personality for a couple of decades now.

Adrian Chiles

Chiles was a TV presenter for ITV during their coverage of football, and was also a presenter for their morning programmes.

The 56-year-old has written about his support for West Brom in his Guardian column, which has also earned notoriety for its funny headlines.

Chiles has been spotted at the Hawthorns on many occasions and has often referenced his love for the club.

Liam Payne

The One Direction singer rose to prominence when the band formed as part of the reality-TV singing competition X-Factor.

He has previously opened up on the arguments he got into while on the show with judge Cheryl Cole over West Brom and Newcastle United.

Payne is a boyhood fan of the club and has been very outspoken in his support of Albion.

Eric Clapton

The rockstar‘s support of West Brom even saw him sponsor the club’s UEFA Cup clash with Galatasaray back in 1978.

Clapton has often been found posing for pictures with fellow supporters at the Hawthorns, having grown up a fan of the club.

He also once performed at the 1982 testimonial for John Wile.

Goran Ivanisevic

A more unusual supporter of the club, the famous former tennis player has often spoken of his love for the Baggies.

The Croatian is most famous for his Wimbledon victory in 2001, in which the final was played on a Monday.

Ivanisevic has also become a coach following his retirement, working closely with Novak Djokovic in recent years,