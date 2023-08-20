Highlights Carlos Corberán has a 50% win percentage as the current head coach of West Bromwich Albion, showing his ability to handle the pressures of the job.

Corberán's first season saw a revival for West Brom, with the team finishing ninth and narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

Corberán's challenge now is to go one step further in the upcoming season and guide West Brom to a top-six finish in the Championship.

Carlos Corberán currently carries the responsibility of leading West Bromwich Albion as he looks to take the club back to the promised land.

The Spanish head coach has not had it easy since being appointed in October, navigating financial and ownership issues behind the scenes while pulling his side away from the bottom of the Championship into the play-off hunt.

Aspirations of a top-six finish persisted until the final day, with defeat to Swansea City condemning the Baggies to a third consecutive season in the second tier while keeping the hope alive was nothing more than a pipe dream under previous boss Steve Bruce.

A new season is underway as Albion prepare for battle once more, this time around aiming to avoid an initial relegation battle.

Nevertheless, Corberán is not the first nor the last manager to experience the highs and lows attached to the football club, as FLW takes a look at the most successful managers at the Hawthorns, according to win percentage.

10 Gary Megson - 42.53%

A legend at the Hawthorns, it is no surprise to see Gary Megson making this list. Arriving in March 2000, he secured Albion’s status in the second tier with relegation looming, finishing just three points off the drop.

He quickly put his stamp on the team with his first season done and dusted, securing a top-six spot before facing defeat to eventual play-off win Bolton Wanderers. The Baggies did not falter, however, overcoming an 11-point deficit to leapfrog rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers to automatic promotion the following year, returning to the top-flight for the first time since 1986.

Life back in the Premier League was short-lived, however, with an immediate relegation back to the second tier. Megson was handed the task of getting his side back to the promised land once more, doing so with another second place finish. The former Sheffield Wednesday player swiftly departed in the early stages of the following campaign, ending just shy of 100 wins as Albion boss in more than 200 games in the dugout.

He briefly returned in 2017 following the sacking of Tony Pulis as caretaker manager, securing two draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United before departing upon the appointment of Alan Pardew.

9 Gordon Clark - 42.42%

Coming into the fold in the late 1950s, Gordon Clark led his side to a respectable top-half finish in his first season, finishing fourth in the First Division with 19 wins all campaign.

Taking roles at Peterborough and Aldershot Town throughout the rest of his career, his second year in the job failed to hit the same heights, albeit another top-half finish in tenth place. A respectable innings during his tenure, he was just shy of the century mark for games played while picking up 42 wins in such time.

8 Fred Everiss - 43.16%

While technically not occupying the manager role, Fred Everiss is the longest-serving manager in the club’s history, taking charge of roughly 1500 games from 1902 to 1948.

Securing the Second Division title on two occasions, Everiss was responsible for securing West Brom’s only top-flight title in their history during the 1919/20 season.

He also secured the club’s third FA Cup trophy in 1931 while finishing runners-up in 1912 and 1935, in what proved to be one of the most successful periods the Hawthorns has ever witnessed.

7 Vic Buckingham - 43.19%

A footballing pioneer, Buckingham amassed more than 300 games as West Brom in a successful era for the club. Finishing runners-up in the First Division in 1954, the Baggies secured their fourth FA Cup trophy under his watch while establishing the club as a mainstay in the top-flight.

Winning more than 100 games for the Black Country outfit, he would go on to manage the likes of Ajax, Sevilla and Barcelona in what was a well-traveled and successful career.

6 Ray Harford - 47.50%

Coming in for Alan Buckey in the 1996/97 season, Harford steered the Baggies away from the relegation zone with a 16th place finish, 11 points clear of the drop.

Despite starting the following season in flying form - winning 11 of their first 18 outings - the former Fulham and Luton Town boss moved back down south to take charge of Queens Park Rangers with the Baggies finished the season in tenth place.

In just 40 games as boss, he won almost half of his outings with a positive if not short-lived impact in the Black Country.

5 Darren Moore - 47.92%

A local hero, Darren Moore established hero status after scoring the opener in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace which saw the Baggies secure a return to the second tier in the 2001/02 season.

Returning as a coach after finishing his playing days with Derby County, Barnsley and Burton Albion, he was appointed caretaker manager in 2018 following the sacking of Alan Pardew.

Despite an impossible task, Moore kept Albion’s survival hopes alive with victories against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but ultimately could not prevent his side from facing the drop.

Performances in the final run-in earned him a shot at the job full-time, leading a play-off charge the following season. Faltering results, however, saw Moore depart the club in March, winning 23 games in 48 outings.

4 Roberto Di Matteo - 48.78%

After a positive stint at MK Dons, the former Chelsea midfielder was appointed West Brom boss following their relegation to the Championship in 2009.

His attacking football garnered results, securing automatic promotion with 26 wins, 12 points clear of chasing Nottingham Forest.

A decent start to the Premier League campaign meanwhile soon hit a difficult spell in the New Year with the Italian relieved of his duties with Roy Hodgson coming in with the task of keeping the Baggies up.

In his 82 outings, he departed with 40 wins across his time in the Black Country.

3 Carlos Corberán - 50%

Taking over the role during a turbulent era for the club, the Spanish boss has not faltered under the pressure.

He won nine of his first 11 outings in the West Brom dugout, conjuring up a revival of a seemingly disastrous season under Steve Bruce.

Poor away form, however, as the season continued halted their progress up the table and their dreams of a top six spot with the Baggies finishing ninth, three points of the play-off places.

Now at the helm from the off, Corberán now has the challenge of going one step further this time around in this hotly-contested division.

2 Osvaldo Ardiles - 54.55%

A Tottenham Hotspur hero, Ardiles’ time in the West Midlands was short but sweet as he helped the Baggies secure promotion back to the second tier.

A torrid time for the club which had seen them drop to the Third Division for the first time in their history, the Argentine arrived in 1992 and swiftly led a play-off charge.

West Brom finished on 85 points with 25 wins from 46 outings, before beating Swansea City and Port Vale to secure promotion after a two-year absence.

He left the club that summer in return for a move back to his old stomping grounds of Tottenham, this time as manager.

1 Jesse Carver - 55.17%

Following his playing days at Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, Carver’s career in football continued with a unique managerial and coaching journey.

After notable roles with Netherlands and Juventus, he returned to England to coach West Brom in 1952 where he started the season strongly in the First Division but would only last 29 games back in English football before returning to Italy.

Of those outings, he picked up 16 wins with his side as the Baggies went on to finish fourth in the top flight.