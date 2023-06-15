West Bromwich Albion intend to make maximum use of the loan and free agent market this summer, according to the Express&Star.

It is understood that their summer plans will be impacted by how effectively the Championship club can sell players, which they need to do to free up funds and ease their current financial concerns.

West Brom 2023/24 targets

Albion narrowly missed out on the top six in 2022/23 after an impressive turnaround under Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies were languishing near the bottom of the table when the Spaniard took charge in October but finished the season in ninth - just three points outside the top six.

Play-offs and automatic promotion will be the targets in Corberan's first full season at the helm but the second tier looks set to be very strong next term thanks to the addition of relegated Premier League trio Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton as well as newly-promoted sides Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday.

As a result, improvements will need to be made to the West Brom squad to ensure they can compete near the top of the table in 2023/24 but money could well be tight given the ongoing issues with Albion owner Lai Guochuan.

West Brom summer transfer plans

The transfer window opened officially yesterday and the Express&Star has revealed Albion's approach to summer business.

It is said they will try to take maximum advantage of the loan and free agent market as Corberan looks to tool up ahead of the new campaign.

West Brom won the race for some of the Championship's best free agents last summer, landing both John Swift and Jed Wallace, and looked further afield as well in the return of Okay Yokuslu.

However, the ongoing financial issues they're facing mean player sales are likely to dictate how busy they can be.

Karlan Grant, who has been out of favour under Corberan and was linked away in January, looks like a candidate to be sold and is a reported target for Rangers while recent reports (Sunday People (11/06, pg 61)) suggest that Albion are open to cashing in on Grady Diangana and Dara O'Shea as well.

David Button, Martin Kelly, Alex Mowatt, and Cedric Kipre could also be players that West Brom look to move on even if it's only for nominal fees or nothing - with the head coach reportedly set to sit down with the latter duo when pre-season gets underway next week.