West Brom’s stance over potential transfer swoop for 24-year-old from Championship rivals becomes clearer

Published

49 mins ago

on

West Brom are not interested in signing Luton Town right-back James Bree at this moment in time, a report from The Birmingham Mail has revealed.

It has recently been reported that Baggies manager Steve Bruce is keen to sign another right-back this summer, to provide cover and competition for Darnell Furlong at The Hawthorns.

Bree had been identified as a potential target to fill that role, following an excellent season that saw him help Luton defy many expectations to reach the Championship play-offs.

Now however, it seems that a move to the Midlands is unlikely for the 24-year-old at this moment in time.

According to this latest update, the Baggies do not hold an interest in Bree, so the right-back is not expected to be lining up in a West Brom shirt during the 2022/23 campaign.

Bree initially joined Luton on loan from Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, a move that was made permanent 12 months later, with the full-back having made a total of 114 appearances for the Hatters.

The Verdict

This is certainly an intriguing stance for West Brom to take over a potential move for Bree.

The 24-year-old could certainly fill the void that the club may feel they have at right-back, and he would be a useful option to fill that role.

Indeed, the fact Bree helped Luton to the play-offs last season could have made him an appealing target for the Baggies, given they will surely be aiming to mount a push for promotion in the 2022/23 season.

With that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see just who Bruce and West Brom decide to target to add to their options at right-back, as an alternative to Bree.


