West Bromwich Albion remain in contract negotiations with midfielder Tom Fellows, amid interest from Everton, as reported by the Express & Star.

The Baggies will be hoping this transfer window is significantly better than the one they endured in the summer.

West Brom are currently up for sale, and with their financial concerns at this moment in time, it meant they faced a difficult summer, one in which they brought just three players into the club while also selling one or two key players.

But, despite the disappointment of the summer, Carlos Corberan has still got West Brom performing well; so much so, they are in the race for a play-off spot.

West Brom return to Championship action this weekend and head into it sitting in fifth spot on 42 points, three ahead of seventh-place Hull City.

Corberan will want a strong end to the campaign, and to do so, he will want all of his key players remaining at the club; therefore, Fellows will likely fit into that category.

It was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that Premier League side Everton are monitoring Tom Fellows at West Brom.

The 20-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at the Hawthorns, and therefore, if a new deal isn’t agreed upon, he could be a free agent come the summer.

Romano states that the Toffees are keeping an eye on Fellows with a view to making a move in the summer transfer window. It is believed that Everton could look to sign Fellows and then loan him out.

It has now been reported by the Express & Star, that the Baggies do remain in contract talks with Fellows, as they are behind the scenes talks, and they remain calm about his future.

Tom Fellows’ stats for the 2023/24 season

Tom Fellows came through the academy at the Hawthorns, playing for the under-18s and under-21s.

The midfielder did enjoy a loan spell at League Two side Crawley Town last season, and after that, it was decided that he would make his way up to the first team.

The 20-year-old appeared on the bench in nine of the club’s first 10 Championship games this season, but made his first appearance in the campaign against Birmingham City.

Since then, Fellows has appeared in all but two league games, while he’s also featured in the EFL Cup and, most recently, the FA Cup.

Fellows was the star performer in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Aldershot Town, as he grabbed a goal and an assist as West Brom confirmed their place in the fourth round.

West Brom must do everything possible to keep Tom Fellows

West Brom find themselves in a very difficult position, as Everton and any other side who may be interested will know that Tom Fellows is out of contract in the summer.

So, these interested sides could either make a move now or patiently wait until the summer and snap him up on a free transfer.

So, pressure is on the Baggies to try and agree a new contract extension and given how well he’s done this season, they need to be doing everything they can to see that happen.

West Brom can offer the player a clear pathway to the first team and they will hope that works in their favour when it comes to securing his future.