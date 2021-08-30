West Brom’s stance on Kenneth Zohore revealed amid fresh striker links

Championship club West Bromwich Albion are looking to offload 27-year-old forward Kenneth Zohore before the end of the transfer window, according to the Express and Star.

The Danish striker currently finds himself behind the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and new signing Jordan Hugill in the pecking order at The Hawthorns – and has struggled to impress in the West Midlands this season despite their relegation back down to the Championship.

He was given a fresh start under new boss Valerien Ismael who arrived at the end of June to succeed Sam Allardyce – but was criticised particularly heavily in the Baggies’ matches against Luton Town and Arsenal in the past few weeks.

After being sent out on loan to Gary Rowett’s Millwall last term, he already looked set to be deemed surplus to requirements with Hugill’s loan arrival from Norwich City last week.

However, it has now been reported that Ismael is in the market for another striker, with the second-tier side reportedly taking a strong interest in long-serving Watford forward Troy Deeney, who is likely to leave Vicarage Road between in the next couple of days.

Birmingham City are also heavily linked with a move for the 33-year-old, but this potential move may be the final nail in the coffin for 27-year-old Zohore’s playing career at The Hawthorns after two unsuccessful years.

The Verdict:

After signing him from Cardiff City for around £8m in 2019, they will want to recoup at least some of that money in a potential sale. At this point, a permanent move is probably the best for all parties with Zohore failing to live up to expectations and the striker himself probably keen on a new start somewhere else.

From his days at Cardiff, you could tell he has the potential to go on and be a real asset for a second-tier side, but it just hasn’t happened at West Brom and a loan move away almost seems futile at this point for both parties.

After signing a four-year deal on his arrival at the club, he could be set to leave Valerien Ismael’s side as late as 2023, although they would probably be willing to negotiate a cut-price deal for the 27-year-old to free up the funds to recruit Deeney.

You have to commend the West Brom boss for giving him a chance in the first place though after an underwhelming spell at Millwall last season – but the time seems right to sever ties and the Baggies will be hoping to find his next destination in under 48 hours.

Finding the Danish forward a permanent move might be too difficult to achieve in such a limited time period though, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go out on loan again just to provide him with regular first-team football.