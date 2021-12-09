West Brom’s stance on January move for Daryl Dike outlined

Daryl Dike will be West Bromwich Albion’s top transfer target if a deal with Orlando City can be agreed in January, according to Joe Chapman from Birmingham Live.

The American forward starred under Valerien Ismael while on loan at Barnsley in the second half of last season – firing the Tykes to a shock play-off berth with nine goals in 19 Championship games.

That success earned Ismael a move to Albion in the summer but after a strong start the club’s promotion push has stuttered, due in no small part to their lack of a quality number nine.

The Baggies were linked with a move with Dike back in the summer but the deal proved out of their reach.

Chapman has revealed in a Q&A for Birmingham Live that the 21-year-old will be a top target again as long as a deal can be agreed with Orlando.

An agreement may be easier to strike in January as the MLS season finishes with the MLS Cup final on the 11th of December.

The Verdict

This seems like good news for Albion fans, with the club likely to push to sign the American forward again in the January window.

We know that he is a player capable of thriving in Ismael’s high-tempo and direct system so the striker could prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Baggies.

Given the MLS season is over, a deal should be easier to agree with Orlando next month but the West Midlands club need to be lining up alternatives just in case because it is vital that they sign a new number nine in the winter window.

Bringing in Jordan Hugill hasn’t worked, neither has using Callum Robinson or Matty Phillips through the middle, it’s time for Albion to bring in tried and tested forward.