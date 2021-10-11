West Brom’s stance on in-demand attacker clarified

Teenage West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary is highly rated at the West Midlands club amid interest from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The 17-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Baggies age-group sides this season scoring 10 goals in six games for the U18s and U23s.

Cleary’s fast start to the 2021/22 campaign has drawn the attention of bigger clubs, with the Daily Mail reporting last month that Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim, and a string of Premier League sides were keen on the up-and-coming attacker.

The Albion forward is still yet to sign a professional deal at the Hawthorns, which leaves the door open for one of the clubs watching him to swoop for him in what could be a cut-price move.

Hatfield has revealed West Brom’s stance on the in-demand teenager, revealing he is highly rated at the club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he warned that converting his impressive form at youth level to first-team success would not be easy.

Valerien Ismael does look a striker short at the moment and should Albion have a quiet January window, Cleary may feel he’ll get a chance to make his mark as the season wears on.

The Verdict

This is certainly good news from a Baggies perspective but supporters will want their club to take action to avoid losing another young player to a big club.

Cleary is rightfully highly rated by the West Midlands outfit but they’ve lost exciting young players in the past, such as Louie Barry and Morgan Rogers, so they need to be clever to ensure this situation doesn’t see them lose the 17-year-old.

Getting him to sign a professional deal should be top of their list of priorities while giving him a chance at senior level could help persuade him to stay put as well.

It’s exciting for Albion that they’ve got an in-demand young player but it does bring with it some risks.