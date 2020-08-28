West Brom’s stance on £4.5m-rated QPR winger revealed

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly been monitoring QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel closely and may try to bring him to the Hawthorns this summer.

After finishing second in the Championship and earning promotion to the Premier League last term, the Baggies are preparing for life in the top flight.

The only deal completed so far has seen playmaker Matheus Pereira join the club permanently after impressing on loan last season but it appears the Birmingham club are not done yet.

According to a report from the Express & Star, the Baggies are keeping tabs on Osayi-Samuel and may look to sign the winger before the transfer window closes in October.

It is understood that the 22-year-old isn’t one of West Brom’s first-choice targets but he could prove a good value signing – with QPR accepting a £4.5 million offer for him from Club Brugge earlier this summer.

Osayi-Samuel is coming off the most impressive season of his career, having scored six times and provided nine assists in 40 appearances for the west London club.

Slaven Bilic certainly needs to add some more firepower in the final third with Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana both returning to their parent clubs at the end of their loan deals and their futures unclear.

The Verdict

I really like this move from a West Brom perspective, particularly at this price.

Osayi-Samuel looks a really exciting prospect and would be a useful weapon for Bilic to have, even if he’s not ready to start week in week out in the Premier League.

The Baggies need to replace some of the unpredictable and direct attacking threat that Diangana gave them last term and I think signing the R’s winger would help them do that.

At £4.5 million it looks a move that will prove great value over the next few years, particularly as it is understood that West Brom only have somewhere between £20 million and £30 million to spend this summer and they still need a new number nine.