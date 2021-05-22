West Brom’s stance clarified on EFL boss following Sam Allardyce comments

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is not in the running to take charge at West Bromwich Albion, according to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports.

Sam Allardyce will step down from his role at The Hawthorns after the game against Leeds United on Sunday, with a replacement needed ahead of Albion’s return to the Championship in 2021/22.

Speaking to Sky Sports last Sunday, Allardyce talked up Robinson’s achievements at the Kassam Stadium – with the 40-year-old having taken the U’s to the League One play-offs in back-to-back seasons.

However, despite the outgoing Baggies boss revealing he’d advised the club about his prospective replacement, it seems the Oxford boss is not likely to take charge of the West Midlands club anytime soon.

Dorsett has reported that Robinson is not a candidate to replace Allardyce at Albion ahead of next season.

A string of names have already been linked, including current EFL managers Michael Appleton and Steve Cooper, as well as out-of-work trio Frank Lampard, David Wagner, and Chris Wilder.

However, the club are thought to be focussing on out-of-work managers as any compensation they have to pay will eat into their transfer budget.

The Verdict

This will likely be a relief for Albion fans.

Robinson’s achievements at Oxford have certainly been impressive, despite their play-off semi-final defeat to Blackpool, but taking charge at West Brom would’ve been a massive step up.

Despite Allardyce’s comments, appointing the 40-year-old would’ve been a big risk and this isn’t the right time for the Baggies to be taking one of those.

They need someone with the experience to lead them back up to the Premier League.