West Brom’s Sam Johnstone reacts to big personal news

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has taken to his personal Instagram account to express his pride at being confirmed as a member of the final 26-man England squad for the Euros.

Johnstone was called up to the provisional squad by Gareth Southgate alongside Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale with Burnley’s Nick Pope having been ruled out of contention through injury.

The two keepers for relegated West Brom and Sheffield United respectively were fighting for the third and final goalkeeper spot in the squad behind Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.

England have now confirmed their final 26-man squad for the Euros this summer, and Johnstone’s form this season for the Baggies in the Premier League has been enough to earn him a call-up. That comes after the keeper managed to average 4.5 saves per game and record six clean sheets for West Brom this term in the top-flight.

The keeper is already thought to be a wanted man in the summer, and the latest report from the Express and Star reveals that the Baggies are expecting offers amid interest from West Ham and Watford. He is being valued at £20 million by the Baggies with 12-months left on his current deal.

Johnstone took to his personal Instagram account to react to his call-up to the full 26-man squad for the Euros and express his pride at earning the international recognition.

The verdict

Johnstone thoroughly deserves this call-up to the final Euros squad with England. He will not be going to the tournament expecting to feature, barring an injury crisis, but it still shows how well he has been performing in the top-flight for the Baggies this season despite West Brom’s struggles at times.

The keeper will be hungry for more England call-ups into the future now having had a taste of international tournament football. That could make it very difficult for West Brom to keep hold of him this summer. He will know that when Pope is back from injury he is back down to the fourth choice and he will have to be in the Premier League to changes that.

That suggests that he is potentially going to need to make a move away from the Hawthorns this summer if he wants to keep himself in Southgate’s longer-term plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will therefore be difficult for the Baggies to stand in his way, but they are right to be holding out for as high a valuation as possible.