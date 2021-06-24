West Brom’s rumoured interest in signing Premier League midfielder could be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw: Opinion

West Brom will be hoping they can bounce back and win promotion into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

The Baggies endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as their stay in the top-flight was a brief one, as they dropped back into the Championship after just one season in the Premier League.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead, as West Brom plan ahead for the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

Some of their key players have been linked with moves away from The Hawthorns this summer, with Matheus Pereira being one of those, with the 25-year-old catching the eye with a number of strong performances for the Baggies in the 2020/21 season.

So, additional depth in the West Brom midfield is likely to be needed ahead of their season opener in August, and the club are evidently wasting no time in looking at adding to their squad.

According to Chronicle Live, West Brom are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, with the Magpies man struggling for consistent game time in recent seasons.

Longstaff was restricted to just five senior appearances in all competitions last term, as Steve Bruce’s side finished 12th in the Premier League table.

It has also been reported that Norwich City and Middlesbrough are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Longstaff, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chronicle Live claim that Newcastle are set to make Longstaff available for loan next season, as they look to find him regular minutes in senior football.

A move to West Brom could be the ideal move for him to do just that, as he’d be in a team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League next term.

Longstaff could learn a considerable amount from the likes of Jake Livermore in midfield moving forwards, and if he can hit the ground running with the Baggies, then he could turn out to be the missing piece in West Brom’s promotion jigsaw this season.

West Brom haven’t lost many of their key players as of yet in the summer transfer window, and if they can keep the ‘core group’ of players at The Hawthorns, then you would imagine that they’ll have every chance of winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.