West Brom’s resolve over key man to be tested as Premier League club prepare significant offer

West Ham are set to step up their interest in Matheus Pereira by making an offer in the region of £15m for the attacking midfielder.

The Brazilian was a standout performer for Albion as they were relegated from the Premier League in the previous campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists.

Such form was always going to attract attention and a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in the playmaker.

And, it appears the Hammers are going to make a move for Pereira, with the reliable @exWHUemployee revealing that discussions are ongoing as the Londoners ponder going in with a bid for the player.

“Talks are also still ongoing with West Brom. Again, West Ham prefer a loan move with an option to buy but WBA want to sell. The club are currently in negotiations with this and we have competition from other clubs. We are considering going back in with a £15m cash offer.”

The Baggies are unlikely to accept such an offer for Pereira, who has yet to feature under Valerien Ismael in pre-season due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The verdict

Firstly, you can’t imagine that Albion will sell Pereira for just £15m but it will at least get the ball rolling in terms of seeing who is serious about trying to bring him in this summer.

Whilst they don’t need to sell, Pereira’s departure is going to have a big bearing on what business Ismael can do in terms of incomings.

So, further talks will be expected in the coming days and weeks and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

