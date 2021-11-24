West Brom’s reported January transfer plan for 27-year-old looks the right one, but it could be difficult to pull off: Opinion

For West Bromwich Albion, it looks as though the January transfer window could be a defining part of their season.

Sitting third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places at the time of writing, it looks as though the Baggies are facing an uphill challenge if they are to make the swiftest of returns to the Premier League this season.

The January transfer window could however, give manager Valerien Ismael a chance to fine tune his squad, and put together a team capable of mounting a fresh push for the top two in the second half of the campaign.

If they are to do that, then with the market set to reopen in just a few week’s time, West Brom will already have to be putting plans in place to ensure they get the right business done.

Now it seems as though that could leave the future of at least one current West Brom player, rather up in the air.

According to reports from Football Insider, West Brom are open to letting striker Kenneth Zohore leave the club when the markets opens again at the turn of the year.

It is thought that Zohore does not feature in Ismael’s plans going forward, and that the club are therefore keen to offload the 27-year-old in order to make space in the squad and wage budget for potential new arrivals.

On the face of it, that does seem to be a sensible approach for the Baggies to take over Zohore’s future.

Having joined the Baggies from Cardiff for a reported £8million in the summer of 2019, Zohore has failed to ever really make any sort of significant impression at The Hawthorns.

The Dane has scored just five times in 23 appearances since he made that move to the Midlands, while a loan spell with Millwall last season yielded only three goals in 19 games.

Indeed, since his return to West Brom after that temporary stint at The Den, Zohore has featured just twice in the league for the Baggies, both times from the bench, all the way back in the opening two games of the season.

With that in mind, offloading Zohore to create room and funds in the squad who could have more of an impact on the club’s promotion push, does seem to make sense, although whether it could be made a reality, might be a different issue.

As has already been pointed out, it has been a difficult few years for Zohore in front of goal since his move to West Brom, with his record below par for a striker, and that is something that has not been helped by injuries that he has suffered during that time.

That means that any club moving for Zohore would be taking a risk with regards to both his fitness and form, and it seems there could also be financial implications that could create an issue here.

With 18 months left on his contract at The Hawthorns, West Brom would be in a position to demand a fee for Zohore, and would surely want some return on their investment.

Meanwhile, it was reported last summer that Zohore’s own wage demands had scuppered a prospective move to Sheffield Wednesday.

That suggests that any team willing to take Zohore from West Brom would not be doing so on the cheap, and you wonder how many teams will be willing to do that, given the striker’s aforementioned recent history.

It seems therefore, that while West Brom’s plan for Zohore come the January window looks to be the right one, carrying it, could be easier said than done.