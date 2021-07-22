West Brom’s pursuit of 8-goal star takes fresh twist as club’s transfer stance emerges

West Bromwich Albion’s interest in David McGoldrick has been played down by Birmingham Live reporter Joseph Masi.

Reports from Football Insider on Wednesday claimed that the Sheffield United striker was being lined up for a potential move to the Hawthorns ahead of the new Championship season.

The Baggies are keen to sign a new striker this summer but are yet to make a significant breakthrough following their relegation from the Premier League.

It’s claimed that Sheffield United are open to offers for the 33-year-old striker as they adapt to life in the Championship, seemingly alerting Valerien Ismael’s side to his services.

However according to Masi, it’s a move that he doesn’t expect to come to anything.

Taking to Twitter, Masi said: “I understand there is nothing in reports linking Albion with a move for David McGoldrick.”

Wherever McGoldrick ends up, there’s no doubt that he’ll be a real asset in the Championship.

The experienced frontman scored 15 times as the Blades secured promotion in 2018-19, while he also managed to find the net on eight occasions in the Premier League last season.

It’s that sort of goalscoring record that the player will be hoping to tap into once again as the new season looms large.

The verdict

I think that this would be a really good move for West Brom.

Valerien Ismael loves to play with a powerful presence in attack, something that we saw during his time at Barnsley as he utilised Daryl Dike and turned him into one of the most dangerous attackers in the Championship.

While Joseph Masi thinks that this is a move that won’t come off, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see clubs circling if he is available.

However given his recent goal record, I’d be quite surprised if the Blades did allow him to move on at all.