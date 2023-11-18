Highlights Pepe Mel's tenure as manager of West Brom was disappointing, with the team only winning three games and finishing 17th in the Premier League.

After leaving West Brom, Mel returned to Real Betis and led them to promotion but was eventually sacked in the following season.

Mel has since had managerial spells at Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas, and Malaga, but is currently unemployed.

Despite achieving their goal of avoiding Premier League relegation during the 2013/14 season, West Brom fans won't have too many fond memories of former boss Pepe Mel.

The then 50-year-old came with a decent reputation from his homeland of Spain after managing sides such as Tenerife, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.

The Madrid-born manager took Real Betis to a 7th place La Liga finish during the 2012/13 season, qualifying for the 2013/14 Europa League. However, a poor start to the 2013/14 season for the Seville-based side saw Mel sacked in December 2012.

How did West Brom perform under Pepe Mel?

Mel was appointed West Brom boss on the 9th January 2014 on an 18-month contract following the sacking of Steve Clarke after a disappointing start to the campaign which saw the Baggies lingering in 16th place. This was a disappointing start to the season given their 8th place finish the season before and the hierarchy saw fit to relieve Clarke of his duties.

However, things didn't get too much better under Mel. He was appointed on the 9th January and failed to win his first game of the season until the 15th March, when the Baggies were 2–1 victors in south Wales against Swansea City.

Mel's first win didn't quite spark the side into life as expected, with the team just winning two more games all season. The Baggies beat fellow relegation battlers Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road in April, before a 1-0 win at home to West Ham later that month saw them pick up their final points of the season.

West Brom finished 17th in the Premier League, winning just three games and picking up a further six draws under Mel. This equates to just fifteen points from his appointment in early January.

Despite staying in the division, which would have been Mel's remit when taking over the side, it was unsurprisingly announced at the end of the season that he would leave the club by mutual consent.

The Spaniard was replaced by Alan Irvine for the 2014/15 campaign but only lasted until December, when he was replaced by Tony Pulis.

Where did Pepe Mel go after leaving West Brom?

Mel returned to former club Real Betis in December 2014 who had subsequently been relegated to the Segunda División after he was sacked the previous season.

The club won promotion back to La Liga for the 2015/16 season, losing just once under Mel which saw him pick up the Segunda División manager of the month award for April. However, with the club 15th in the La Liga table during the 2015/16 season, he was shown the door.

Mel would have further spells throughout Spain's two top divisions, joining Deportivo La Coruna in February 2017 where he lasted just a few months before being sacked. He then joined Las Palmas, where he enjoyed some success, taking charge of the Canary Island club between March 2019 and September 2022.

More recently, Mel took charge of then Segunda División side Malaga in September 2022, lasting until January 2023 when he was sacked. The 60-year-old is currently out of work.