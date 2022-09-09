West Brom’s plans for free agent action revealed

West Bromwich Albion are set to assess free agent midfield and forward options as they look to strengthen with what is remaining of their wage budget, according to the Express&Star.

Though the Championship club were successful in bringing striker Brandon Thomas-Asante to The Hawthorns late in the transfer window, they saw loan moves for midfield pair Josh Onomah (Fulham) and Steven Alzate (Brighton) fall through.

Albion made some impressive additions over the summer months, with the signings of John Swift and Jed Wallace particularly impressive, but it appears Steve Bruce feels there is still work to be done on his squad.

The Express&Star has revealed that the Baggies are still on the lookout for new recruits via the free agent market.

It is said that Bruce and his recruitment team will run the rule over the available midfield and forward options as they look to bolster using what is left of their wage budget.

Albion have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign and currently sit 16th in the Championship with nine points from eight games.

10 simple facts that every West Brom fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885

The Verdict

Having missed out on two midfield loan additions late in the window, you can understand why Bruce is keen to strengthen in that area via the free agent market.

It seems he’s still keen to add a bit more forward firepower as well, which makes sense given the departure of Callum Robinson ahead of the deadline.

There is likely to be an element of risk to any free agent signing but Albion need to make sure they’re smarter than they have been in the past and don’t overcommit resources in a way that could hamper them in the future.

It is about identifying someone that is the right fit and bringing them in on as conservative a deal as possible.