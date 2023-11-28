Highlights West Brom's strong win over Ipswich Town signals their potential for a successful season despite a slow start.

The team has showcased a strong defence and added attacking potency in recent games, making them a dangerous opponent.

Off-field developments, including increased funds via a loan and the potential for new signings, have increased optimism and the likelihood of a promotion push.

West Brom enjoyed a very strong win over Ipswich Town in the first set of games after the international break, whilst off-the-field developments will have increased the optimism around the club.

The Baggies went into the new season having only signed three new players, after only finishing in ninth place in the campaign prior.

However, they were under the management of Carlos Corberan finishing that season off, so it wasn't all misery going into this campaign. At the moment, he is showing why there need not be any either.

After their big win over Ipswich, they sit in fifth spot and are ten points off the automatic promotion places after 17 games.

How good have West Brom been so far this season?

Their win over Ipswich will certainly have been a big statement with goals from Daniel Furlong and Grady Diangana, but they started the season in indifferent fashion.

In their first eight league games they only won two games, but what was important was the fact they only lost two of those.

They showed that they have a strong defence when needed, and over the last eight games they have now added attacking potency which has made them really dangerous.

This is also without a consistently firing striker, as Brandon Thomas-Asante has been the main man through the middle, and he only has five goals in all competitions.

With January fast approaching, if West Brom can keep up their form - winning five out of their last eight games - and then bring in a striker, they could be one of the favourites for the play-offs.

What has happened off-field to give West Brom hope?

West Brom have had some ownership issues as Guochuan Lai is keen to sell the club, and he had to take out a loan last Decemeber from MSD Holdings to keep the club running.

The club released a fresh update on the situation by putting out a statement on their website.

It said: "Group borrowed £20million from the American lender in December 2022 and has increased the loan to support the ongoing funding of the football club’s general business operations.

"The supplementary borrowing will provide the club with increased working capital as Chairman Guochuan Lai continues to engage with parties interested in purchasing a majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion."

This is a reason for more optimism, as the Baggies will have more funds, however small, to make some key additions in January to sustain a proper promotion push and make sure it isn't just a phase of good form. It also increases the likelihood of retaining key players.

In the summer, West Brom only signed Jeremy Sarmiento, Pipa and former Sunderland striker, Josh Maja, with the latter the only permanent signing, so it is a given Corberan will need more players through the door.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The good form and the extra funds should make that possible, and who knows, something special might also be possible for the club this season if everything falls into place.