Highlights Claudio Yacob is the most successful Argentine player at West Brom, with 175 appearances for the club.

Sebastian Blanco had an unsuccessful stint at West Brom, making only 3 Premier League appearances.

Blanco is now a club legend at Portland Timbers in MLS, with 187 appearances and 46 goals to his name.

West Bromwich Albion have been represented by a trio of Argentines in the 21st century.

Claudio Yacob was something of an icon at the Hawthorns: sitting at the base of midfield, putting in some crunching tackles and totalling 175 outings for the club.

Yacob is certainly the most successful of the triumvirate with the other two players both failing to reach double digits for appearances.

Juan Carlos Menseguez is one of the men in question and the other is Sebastian Blanco, with the latter being one of the most forgettable signings in West Brom’s history.

A failed move to West Brom

Sebastian Blanco arrived at West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2014 on a two-year deal.

He saw this contract out but after failing to make an impact in the West Midlands, he was loaned back to his home country to play for San Lorenzo.

Blanco made just three Premier League appearances during his time in England, and they all came from the bench, totalling a mere 36 minutes.

His only two starts for the Baggies came in the EFL Cup, playing in a home win over Hull City and then the subsequent defeat in the round of 16 against AFC Bournemouth.

To accompany his three cameos against Everton, Liverpool and Crystal Palace, Blanco was also an unused substitute in clashes with Burnley, Manchester United and Aston Villa in that 2014/15 season.

The attacking midfielder played 29 times in the Primera Division for San Lorenzo in 2015/16, contributing to six goals and amassing 2,318 minutes in the process.

Following the expiration of this loan move, it seemed like a permanent transfer was the most suitable option for all of the relevant parties and that is exactly what happened, bringing the curtain down on Sebastian Blanco’s unsuccessful stint in the Premier League.

Where is Sebastian Blanco now?

Blanco remained with San Lorenzo for a few seasons, making a total of 82 appearances for the club, chipping in with 11 goals and 11 assists in that period.

He then made a high-profile move to Major League Soccer where he has remained ever since.

Oregon was the destination and in particular, the Portland Timbers, a team with whom he won the MLS is Back tournament amidst the covid pandemic. Blanco was even named as the Player of the Tournament for that hugely successful moment.

It is safe to say that the Timbers’ supporters will have been glad it didn’t quite work out for Blanco at West Brom given that he has been established as a club legend during his time at Providence Park.

Injuries have plagued the 35-year-old in recent seasons, in 2023 he only managed to play 427 minutes, contributing a goal and an assist in that time.

Longtime head coach Gio Saverese has parted ways with the club and Phil Neville has been named as his successor, whilst it remains to be seen if Blanco will remain in Portland for next year.

Whether he stays or goes, it is safe to say that the Argentine is a Timbers’ icon, with 187 MLS appearances to his name, he is fifth on the all-time list for the club with current teammate Diego Chara leading the way.

When it comes to goals, Blanco is in the upper echelons as well- his 46 goals have him in third behind only Fanendo Adi and the one and only Diego Valeri, plus it is him and Valeri leading the way in assists for the club too.

It goes without saying that the West Brom faithful won’t have any fond memories of Sebastian Blanco but he has gone on to pave out a superb career for himself since and in is engrained into the history books of MLS’ Portland-based franchise.