Highlights West Bromwich Albion are among the promotion contenders despite off-the-field issues and limited summer signings.

Owner Guochuan Lai is close to naming a preferred bidder as he looks to sell the club.

Celebrities such as Adrian Chiles, Frank Skinner, Liam Payne, and Sir Lenny Henry are known for their allegiance to West Brom.

It has been a good 2023 for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship.

The Baggies enjoyed an excellent second half of the season under Carlos Corberan last term, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-off places on the final day of the campaign.

Albion look set to be among the promotion contenders in the second tier once again this season, and it is an impressive achievement considering the off-the-field issues at the club, with Corberan only able to bring in three new players this summer.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Corberan will be desperately hoping he can keep hold of his key players in the January transfer window, and there is further hope on the horizon for Baggies supporters, with The Telegraph journalist John Percy revealing that owner Guochuan Lai is close to naming a preferred bidder as he looks to sell the club.

Among those hoping for a resolution to Albion's ownership problems are a number of famous faces, and we looked at which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club.

Adrian Chiles

Chiles is a television and radio presenter who has presented shows such as The One Show, Daybreak and Match of the Day 2, and he currently hosts Thursday and Friday mid-mornings on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The 56-year-old has made no secret of his love for West Brom, and he regularly attends matches at The Hawthorns.

Chiles has hosted a documentary and written a book on Albion, and the club are frequently mentioned in his columns for The Guardian.

Frank Skinner

Skinner is a comedian, actor, presenter and writer who was born in West Bromwich and is a fan of his local team.

The 66-year-old currently hosts a weekly show on Absolute Radio, and he has previously hosted shows such as Fantasy Football League, The Frank Skinner Show and Room 101.

Skinner is perhaps best known for the song Three Lions, which he performed with David Baddiel and the Lightning Seeds.

The song was released for England national team's involvement in the 1996 European Championship, and it has since become a soundtrack for every tournament, reaching number one on four separate occasions in the charts.

While Skinner's voice has become synonymous with England, his main passion is undoubtedly for his club.

Liam Payne

Payne joined the band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, and they went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

After the group split in 2015, Payne went on to have a successful solo career, achieving two top 10 singles.

Payne is a keen football fan, participating in Soccer Aid on a number of occasions, but despite being born in Wolverhampton, his loyalty is with the Baggies.

Sir Lenny Henry

Henry is an actor, comedian, singer, presenter and writer.

The 65-year-old is the co-founder of the charity Comic Relief, and he has appeared in a number of television and theatre shows, receiving a knighthood in 2015 for his services to drama and charity.

Henry is a lifelong West Brom fan, and he discussed his experiences supporting the Baggies in an interview with the BBC in 2013.