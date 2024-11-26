This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Steve Cooper’s dismissal at Leicester City could be a bad sign for West Bromwich Albion supporters.

It was reported by The Athletic last summer that Baggies manager Carlos Corberan was on the shortlist of potential targets when they were initially hiring for a vacancy that Cooper filled.

However, the Englishman has been unable to sustain his position in charge at the King Power Stadium, with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea signalling the end of his reign.

While it remains to be seen who will replace Cooper at the helm of the Premier League side, it’s possible that their interest in Corberan could be reignited.

The Spaniard has earned a lot of praise for his work with Albion over the last two years, guiding the team to a play-off semi-final last season.

Carlos Corberan concern eased

When asked about the possibility of Leicester moving in for Corberan, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess expressed his belief that the Foxes will want someone with Premier League experience in the dugout.

While he believes Corberan has a lot of potential, he expects someone more akin to David Moyes to be a front-running candidate for the vacancy, easing concerns at the Hawthorns over their manager’s future.

“After Corberan was believed to be one of the names on the shortlist to take over the hot seat at King Power in the summer, despite them choosing Steve Cooper, I think that he would once again be on the list of contenders to be taking over,” Burgess told Football League World.

“I think many Albion fans will be hoping that Corberan chooses to remain loyal because he has continued to do so after continuous links with Leeds United in the past.

“And given Leicester will be contenders to be relegated this season, they'll hope that he chooses to see out the project he has got going on at The Hawthorns.

“Especially since Shilen Patel has taken over.

“I think though that many Albion fans will be worried if Leicester were to come in and make an offer to Albion to talk to Corberan.

“I would say that I’d probably hedge my bets on Leicester going for a more proven Premier League manager, the likes of David Moyes.

“I think he’d be someone who could do a good job for Leicester.

“While Corberan’s all potential and I think he’ll go on to do great things in the future, I think that Leicester would be better off going for a manager like Moyes, and that’s not just me speaking with my Albion hat on.”

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom record

Carlos Corberan's West Brom record - as of Nov. 26th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 101 45 26 30 44.65

Corberan took charge at West Brom in October 2022 and has now overseen more than 100 games as manager of the Championship side.

The Baggies finished ninth in the table in his first campaign in the dugout, missing out on a top-six finish by just three points.

West Brom improved to a fifth-place finish last season, losing in their play-off semi-final to Southampton.

The Midlands outfit will now be aiming to go one step further this year, and earn a return to the top flight for the first time since 2021.

Losing Corberan would be a massive blow for West Brom

Corberan has done an excellent job at West Brom, and supporters will no doubt be worried about a potential departure whenever a big job opens up.

The 41-year-old has the potential to work in the Premier League someday, and the easiest way to make that jump short-term would be by moving clubs.

However, the Baggies are on an upward trajectory and the new owners coming in have brought some further optimism that this is a club that can return to the top flight sooner rather than later.

West Brom are in the promotion mix so far this season, so that should be motivation enough for Corberan to want to stay for the time being unless an offer that’s too good to turn down arrives.