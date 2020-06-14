West Brom’s Kamil Grosicki shares optimistic message ahead Championship return

West Bromwich Albion’s Kamil Grosicki says his side are ready for the return of Championship football next week.

Grosicki featured in the Baggies’ recent friendly fixtures against Manchester United. Slaven Bilic’s side won the first one 2-1, but lost the second 3-1.

Both sides are looking at their return to domestic action next week, with West Brom eyeing promotion to the Premier League where they can feature more regularly against the likes of Manchester United.

They currently sit a point behind league leaders Leeds United, and will resume their season with the visit of local rivals Birmingham City this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, Grosicki shared this message on Instagram:

The Polish international joined from Hull City last January. He’d had another strong showing for the Tigers and Bilic decided the 32-year-old was right for his side.

He’s so far featured seven times for his new club in the Championship but is yet to score – he netted six Championship goals for Hull in the first-half of the season.

Grosicki and his Baggies teammates have nine games left to seal their promotion to the top-flight, in what is Bilic’s first season in charge of the club.

The verdict

Bilic’s acquisition of Grosicki didn’t have everyone sold, but in his short time at the club he’s shown his dedication and hard work, and that alone will win him fans over.

He’s a diverse player too – able to play on the wings and up-front – and he’ll be one of many integral players in West Brom’s promotion push.