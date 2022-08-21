West Brom’s John Swift offers verdict on teammate and first home goal after 5-2 win over Hull City

West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift was full of praise for teammate Grady Diangana after the club’s 5-2 victory over Hull City yesterday afternoon.

Swift scored his second of the season, and first at home in front of the Baggies fans, during the match, putting his side 2-0 up at the time.

Speaking after the match, Swift reflected on the goal and admitted that his teammate was the one who had done all of the hard work in the build up.

It was good to get my first home league goal,” Swift explained, via West Brom club media.

“It took a bit of pressure off because we were only 1-0 up at the time.

“Grady [Diangana] did the hard work down the left, and I was a bit surprised myself with a left-footed strike like that!

“But no, I’m happy and it’s nice to finally score here.”

The win yesterday afternoon was an important one, giving Steve Bruce’s side their first three points of the Championship season.

The Baggies now have six points on the board at this stage.

Expanding further on Diangana, Swift continued to praise the 24-year-old.

“Grady has been unplayable since the start of the season,” Swift added.

“He’s a quality player and we need to just give him the ball as much as possible.

“Games like today where his confidence is flying. Conor [Townsend] was saying in the dressing room that he gives him the ball and lets him do what he wants to do.”

The Verdict

After some promising early performances resulted in draw or defeat, West Brom will be glad to get their first league win of the season under their belt.

To get John Swift firing too is a bonus, with his goals and assists potentially vital if the Baggies are going to mount a serious promotion challenge this season.

It was interesting to hear so much praise from Swift for his fellow teammate Grady Diangana.

Clearly the 24-year-old is a popular member of the dressing room, and with the performances he’s putting in at the moment, he will be a popular man with Steve Bruce, too.