West Brom have confirmed that the club has taken out another loan from MSD Holdings Ltd amid uncertainty over the ownership at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies announced on Monday morning that they have come to another agreement with MSD Holdings, having initially taken out £20 million from the company at the start of 2023.

It is believed that this borrowing is quite smaller than that £20 million figure, but it is still significant that it has come to this.

However, according to Birmingham Live, this money is not expected to be used for the January transfer window in any capacity.

Instead, the money has been borrowed in order to maintain the cost of the day-to-day running of the club as their financial issues mount.

What are West Brom’s January transfer window plans?

West Brom was put up for sale by current owner Guochuan Lai earlier this year, with the Baggies reportedly in talks with a number of parties of a potential agreement.

It is believed that it will take £60 million to purchase the Championship club from Lai, who has been the owner of the Midlands outfit since 2016.

This £60 million fee represents a significant loss on the figure spent to purchase the club from Jeremy Peace, which was reportedly around the £175 to 200 million mark.

There were fears that a fire sale of top talent could be necessary at West Brom if a deal isn’t agreed to sell the club before the end of this year.

However, those fears aren’t quite indicative of the situation going into the January transfer window.

Birmingham Live has claimed that the strategy going into the winter market will be very similar to what we saw last summer.

There is no explicit need to cash in on any high value assets in Carlos Corberan’s squad, but any serious offers will be considered.

Of course, any takeover agreements between now and then could yet change things for West Brom, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Where are West Brom in the Championship table?

Corberan’s side moved up to fifth in the Championship table following their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.

It was a big win for Albion, who earned their spot back inside the top six thanks to goals from Darnell Furlong and Grady Diangana at the start of both halves.

The gap to the top two is now just 10 points, with West Brom inflicting Ipswich’s second loss of the campaign.

Next up for the Baggies is a clash with Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

How concerning is this loan development for West Brom?

A lack of progress in takeover talks is the most concerning aspect of this from a West Brom supporter's perspective.

Fans will want to see the back of Lai, whose ownership has brought the club backwards significantly from where they were in 2016.

The loan in and of itself isn’t a massive concern right now but it could become a major issue in the long run if a takeover deal isn’t agreed anytime soon.

The January transfer window will be an anxious time for supporters and Corberan, but it at least seems as though there is no desire to cash in on their top stars, meaning their promotion push shouldn’t be jeopardised too much.