West Brom’s January stance revealed concerning Newcastle, Rangers and West Brom target

West Bromwich Albion aim to keep hold of Newcastle United, Rangers, and West Ham United target Sam Johnstone this month, according to Metro.

The 28-year-old remained at the club in the summer despite significant speculation about a move back to the Premier League and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, it remains a topic of discussion this month.

Newcastle, Rangers, and West Ham have all been linked with Johnstone during January but it seems those clubs may have to be patient if they’re to land the England international.

As per a report from Metro, Albion aim to keep hold of the shot-stopper this month meaning his future may be settled in the summer.

That would mean the West Midlands club are not compensated for his exit but if he helps them secure promotion back to the Premier League this term, that will prove a risk worth taking.

No Championship keeper has kept more clean sheets than Johnstone this term (11), with his contributions helping Valerien Ismael’s side to concede the joint-fewest goals in the division in 2021/22.

The Verdict

This should be music to the ears of Albion fans because the 28-year-old is arguably the best keeper in the division and keeping hold of him is a boost to their promotion hopes.

It’s a blow for the clubs in pursuit but there’s still a long way to go before the end of January and if a significant offer comes in, the Baggies may find it hard to turn down.

It seems their preference is to keep Johnstone at the club until the end of the season, which would also mean they stand a chance of re-signing him in the summer, as long as they’re promoted to the top flight.

Letting him leave for free would clearly be frustrating but it’s a calculated risk and one worth taking.