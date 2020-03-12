West Brom’s Jake Livermore sends determined message ahead of Birmingham City showdown

West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has provided his thoughts ahead of his side’s home clash against near neighbours Birmingham City this weekend, with the Baggies set to welcome their Midlands rivals to the Hawthorns for a local derby.

Albion are currently occupying second place in the Championship after falling behind in the Championship title race, after they could only muster a 0-0 draw away at Swansea City last weekend.

Leeds United took full advantage to snatch top spot after they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road.

After last weekend’s disappointing outcome, Slaven Bilic’s side now have the perfect opportunity to get back on track against their rivals in a Midlands Derby which is sure to be as highly charged as ever with more than just a result on the line for both clubs.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of Saturday’s game, Livermore was quick to provide a clear statement of intent:

“Swansea made life difficult for us and it was a tough fixture. Now we’ve got another opponent who made life difficult for us in the game at their place.

“We know what we will be facing and that the league position means nothing. Teams have come to The Hawthorns, raised their game at times, and we’ve been a bit of a ‘free hit’ for them.

“But we know what we’ve got to do and what we are going to need to get us there.”

Livermore has been in fine form for the Baggies this term, playing his part in 36 of West Brom’s 37 Championship games, and forging a solid midfield partnership with Romaine Sawyers in the process.

The Verdict

Livermore and his teammates will be under no illusion as to how tough it will be to get three points this weekend, with Birmingham themselves still having hopes of sneaking into the play-off places come the end of the season.

Providing the Baggies can find their clinical edge, they shouldn’t find it too challenging to breach a Blues backline that has already shipped 57 goals this term under Pep Clotet.

Bilic’s men also have history on their side, with the Hawthorns club having not lost to their city rivals since October 2006 as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners at St Andrew’s.