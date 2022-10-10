West Brom’s immediate managerial plans emerge following Steve Bruce exit

There is reportedly no appointment imminently expected at West Brom following the dismissal of Steve Bruce.

The 61-year-old was sacked on Monday morning with the team sitting 22nd in the Championship table.

According to journalist Joe Chapman, no replacement has been lined up to immediately replace the former defender.

Rich Beale is set to take the reins on an interim basis, with the team now getting ready for this weekend’s clash with Reading.

A 0-0 draw on Saturday against Luton Town proved to be the final straw in Bruce’s eight-month reign in charge of the Baggies.

With the recruitment process only now getting underway, it is doubtful that a new manager will be appointed in time for the 15th of October when the two sides meet.

Bruce was only appointed in February earlier this year, having replaced Valerien Ismael.

The former Newcastle United manager oversaw a 10th place finish having failed to bring the team into play-off contention last season.

A poor start to this campaign has the team with just 11 points from their opening 13 games, including only one league win.

The Verdict

This is an extremely poor sign for West Brom, who should be looking to act much more quickly than this.

The writing has been on the wall for weeks that Bruce’s time at the club will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Albion’s board should have been planning for that eventuality by having discussions with potential replacements and getting a read of the room of the candidates available.

Given how games are coming thick and fast, this will only further set back the team’s chances of competing in the top half of the table this season unless Beale can prove to be an unlikely quick fix over the coming weeks.