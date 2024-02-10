Highlights Adam Reach is the highest earner at West Brom, earning £40,000 per week.

Jake Livermore's wages with West Brom have fluctuated, ranging from £19,000 to £55,000 per week.

Charlie Austin earned £70,000 per week in West Brom's first season back in the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion have mostly been a Championship club over the last five seasons.

The Baggies got promoted in the 2019/20 season to the Premier League, but they came straight back down again after the next season. They've always been a competitive Championship side in that time, though, with their lowest finish, not including the current campaign, being 10th in the 2021/22 season.

They're looking set to finish easily above that in the current campaign, with the realistic goal of finishing in the play-offs. Part of the reason why they've been one of the consistently good second tier sides over that time was some of the players that they had. These players come at a price, though, and these are the highest earners at West Brom over each of the last five seasons.

All figures are taken from Capology , and they are estimates and not exact figures.

Adam Reach - £40,000 per week

2023/24

Capology estimates that the left-sided midfielder, who has only played in a handful of league matches this season, is earning £40,000 per week. That is £7,692 a week more than the estimates second-highest earner, Daryl Dike.

Reach joined the club for free after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. That first season was his best. He played in 34 Championship matches, started 21 of them, and provided four combined goals and assists. Since then, he's struggled with injuries and has only featured sporadically in league fixtures since the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Jake Livermore - £45,000 per week

2022/23

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Hull City, and current Watford midfielder earned an estimated £5,000 per week, more than Reach is currently estimated to be on, as per Capology. Hull City accepted a £10 million bid from the Baggies for Livermore in the summer of 2017, and he stayed at The Hawthorns for six years.

The midfielder's wages have fluctuated over his many seasons with West Brom, according to Capology. It was estimated that he'd gone from being on £55,000 per week in his first season with the club to just £19,000 per week in the following season.

Jake Livermore - £45,962 per week

2021/22

The now 34-year-old had a slight pay increase in the 2021/22 season compared to the money he'd been estimated to be earning in the 22/23 campaign. Capology puts his wages at £45,962 per week for the 21/22 campaign.

Jake Livermore's weekly wages over his six seasons with West Brom, as per Capology Season League Weekly Wage 2022/23 Championship £45,000 2021/22 Championship £45,962 2020/21 Premier League £46,000 2019/20 Championship £25,000 2018/19 Championship £19,000 2017/18 Premier League £55,000

Charlie Austin - £70,000 per week

2020/21

This was West Brom's first season back in the top flight of English football since the 2017/18 season, and, as such, there was quite a hike in everyone's wages. This led to Charlie Austin earning an estimated £70,000 per week in this campaign. According to Capology, he was earning almost 12 times as much as star attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira was (£6,000 per week).

Charlie Austin - £50,000 per week

2019/20

This really does prove how well-rewarded players are for winning promotion. Capology estimated that the forward was bringing in £50,000 a week in the 19/20 season. That's a very decent wage, and getting a £20,000 a week increase on top of that for winning promotion from the Championship shows how highly clubs value getting to the Premier League.