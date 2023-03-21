West Bromwich Albion are expected to part ways with central defender Kean Bryan in the summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old is approaching the end of what has been an ill-fated two-year spell at The Hawthorns - with injury problems restricting him to just three appearances in total for the Baggies.

Bryan signed a two-year deal when he joined as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United in September 2021 and that contract is set to expire in the summer.

According to Birmingham Live, Albion are expected to part ways with the centre-back when it does.

Bryan's only appearances for the Baggies senior side came in the first few months of the 2021/22 campaign, his first season at the club, but he picked up an ACL injury in the 1-0 win over Hull City in November 2021.

The injury would keep him out for the rest of the season and multiple setbacks have meant he's been sidelined ever since.

A product of the Manchester City academy, the former England age-group international's most significant season came out on loan in the EFL with Oldham Athletic before he moved to Bramall Lane on a free transfer in August 2018.

The Verdict

This is no huge surprise.

The way things have panned out for Bryan at The Hawthorns are really unfortunate but it wouldn't make sense for Albion to offer him a new deal in the summer.

It's an area that Carlos Corberan may look to strengthen in his first summer transfer window at the club.

You'd hope that the 26-year-old is able to get back fit and get his career back on track soon. Given the potential he showed early in his career, he should have no issues finding a club if he's able to prove his fitness.